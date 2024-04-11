Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. 47.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.