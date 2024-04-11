Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 70,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,033,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 224,801 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.