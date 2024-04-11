Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 6.7 %

JVA opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

