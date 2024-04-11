Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 6.7 %
JVA opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
