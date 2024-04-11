Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.