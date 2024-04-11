CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $25.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

CNX opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

