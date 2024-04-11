Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.