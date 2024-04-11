ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 283.8% in March

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 283.8% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.72.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.