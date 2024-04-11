Citigroup Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $133.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.89.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

