Citigroup Raises Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $43.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

