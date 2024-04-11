Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

