Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 289,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,092. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

