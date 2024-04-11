Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.