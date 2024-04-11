CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$166.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$166.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$143.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The firm has a market cap of C$29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.09. CGI has a 52 week low of C$127.73 and a 52 week high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

