CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $59,190,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 948,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,095,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,033. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

