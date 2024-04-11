CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 586,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

