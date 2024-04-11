Cerity Partners LLC Sells 25,465 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 311,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,655. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

