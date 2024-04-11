Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,310 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $116,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.17 and a 200-day moving average of $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.