Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 370,122 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $168,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $168.37. 687,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,978. The company has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

