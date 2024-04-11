Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 886,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,516,000. Credit Acceptance comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

