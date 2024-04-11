Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $148,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,442. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

