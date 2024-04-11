Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 5.04% of SJW Group worth $105,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

