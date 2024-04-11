Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,837,958 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $242.41. 136,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,633. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

