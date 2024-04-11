Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,685,437 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.95% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $122,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010,996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after buying an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after buying an additional 882,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 1,326,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

