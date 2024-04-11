Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.6 %

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.