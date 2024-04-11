Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,785 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Celestica were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Celestica by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLS shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

