Cedrus LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

