Cedrus LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

