Cedrus LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.84. 642,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.46. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

