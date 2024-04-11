Cedrus LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cedrus LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $456.15. 97,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,060. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.