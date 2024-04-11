Cedrus LLC Has $271,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cedrus LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. 117,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,357. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $80.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

