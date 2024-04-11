Cedrus LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cedrus LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 835,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,692. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.