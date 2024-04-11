Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

