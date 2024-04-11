Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.48 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

