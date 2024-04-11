Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 214.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CARM stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

