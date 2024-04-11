Cardinal Capital Management Sells 202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.83. 2,572,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

