Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.19% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock remained flat at $20.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,101. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.