Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 78 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.07. The stock had a trading volume of 158,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

