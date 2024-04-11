Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

CHKP traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $163.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,959. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

