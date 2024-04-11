Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.36 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

