Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL remained flat at $47.74 during trading on Thursday. 1,327,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,056. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

