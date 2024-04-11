Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Gentex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 441,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,209. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

