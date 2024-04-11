Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.3 %

CRUS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,664. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

