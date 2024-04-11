Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

RJF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.56. 231,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

