Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 47,619 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 12,842,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,546,012. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

