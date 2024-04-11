Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.22 and its 200 day moving average is $475.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

