Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.