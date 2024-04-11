Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.44.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$120.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

