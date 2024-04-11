Canaccord Genuity Group Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $46.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

