Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

