Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.52

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $20.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 6,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

